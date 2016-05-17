The Future Scholar

Researching and Teaching the Frameworks for Writing and Information Literacy

Edited by Randall McClure and James P. Purdy



In The Future Scholar—third in an award-winning series from editors Randall McClure and James P. Purdy— two dozen teachers, librarians, administrators, and writing center professionals share their expertise and insights on successfully utilizing the frameworks for writing and information literacy. The result is an important book for any educator who wants to better understand, evaluate, and teach the literacies critical to equipping our students as effective consumers and producers of information.



