KMWorld CRM Media Streaming Media Faulkner Speech Technology Unisphere/DBTA
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY
Search
Other ITI Websites
American Library Directory Boardwalk Empire Database Trends and Applications DestinationCRM EContentMag Faulkner Information Services Fulltext Sources Online InfoToday Europe Internet@Schools Intranets Today KMWorld Library Resource Literary Market Place OnlineVideo.net Plexus Publishing Smart Customer Service Speech Technology Streaming Media Streaming Media Europe Streaming Media Producer Unisphere Research



      
NewsBreaks/Weekly News Digest Twitter RSS Feed
= NewsBreak = Weekly News Digest = NewsLink Spotlight
The Past Year in Congress and a Look Forward
Weekly News Digest, Featuring:
ARL Plans 2017 Fair Use/Fair Dealing Week
Springer Nature and figshare Improve Journal Discoverability
Gale Offers Videos in Education Products
OverDrive Debuts New Help Website
EBSCOhost Adds Clarivate Analytics Content
NewsLink Spotlight
The News of 2016: The Year in Review

ITI Blogs - Latest Posts


ITI Conferences
Streaming Forum 2017 — February 2017, London, UK
WebSearch University 2017 — March 2017, Arlington, VA
Internet@Schools 2017 — March 2017, Arlington, VA
Library Leaders Summit 2017 — March 2017, Arlington, VA
Computers in Libraries 2017 — March 2017, Arlington, VA
CRM Evolution 2017 — April 2017, Washington, DC
Customer Service Experience 2017 — April 2017, Washington, DC
SpeechTEK 2017 — April 2017, Washington, DC
Content Delivery Summit 2017 — May 2017, New York, NY
Data Summit 2017 — May 2017, New York, NY
Streaming Media East 2017 — May 2017, New York, NY
Other ITI Conferences

This Month @InfoToday.comNEW! RSS FeedFEED
ITI BOOKS
Essential Strategies for Author Editing
by Valerie Matarese
INFORMATION TODAY
What Trends May Come in 2017
by Justin Hoenke, Leigh Watson Healy, and Jason Griffey
ONLINE SEARCHER
Search Strategies for Large Document Searching
by Greg R. Notess
ONLINE SEARCHER - SEARCHER'S VOICE
Google’s Custom Search: Where Did It Go?
by Terry Ballard
COMPUTERS IN LIBRARIES
Texas A&M University-Commerce Libraries: Check Out Our State-of-the-Art Virtual Learning Lab
by Valerie Lutes
MARKETING LIBRARY SERVICES
Spectacles - Music, Media Mentions, and $$$
by Ruth Kneale
ECONTENT
Blockchain: A New Architecture for Digital Content
by Rod Collins
INTERNET@SCHOOLS
TOOLS FOR LEARNING - Open for Learning: Open Educational Resources: Ensuring Equity of Access to Education Resources for All Students
by Victor Rivero
LINK UP DIGITAL
Our New 'Sharing Economy': Who Likes It, Who Doesn't
by Reid Goldsborough
Other ITI Publications
More from Information Today, Inc.
ITI's Library and Consortia Resource Collection - Read more here.ITI's Library and Consortia Resource Collection
A special package of six popular online information resources offered together for the first time from Information Today, Inc.
CLICK HERE to learn more

 
Featured Book
The Future Scholar
Researching and Teaching the Frameworks for Writing and Information Literacy
Edited by Randall McClure and James P. Purdy

The Future ScholarIn The Future Scholar—third in an award-winning series from editors Randall McClure and James P. Purdy—two dozen teachers, librarians, administrators, and writing center professionals share their expertise and insights on successfully utilizing the frameworks for writing and information literacy. The result is an important book for any educator who wants to better understand, evaluate, and teach the literacies critical to equipping our students as effective consumers and producers of information.

 
... More ITI Books
Webinars
December 7, 2016
21st Century Libraries: Hard Data, Shrewd Investments
Sponsored by: Elsevier
May 17, 2016
Patron-driven eBook Acquisition With Curation Control
Sponsored by: Elsevier
Subscribe to NewsLink
ITI Newslink ITI Newslink Bulletin
Email:
About NewsLink
Click here to learn more.
 
61,000+ articles in ITI's full-text digital archive!
ITI-InfoCentral.com

 
 




directory
© 1995 - , Information Today, Inc. About/Contacts
Information Today, Inc. • 143 Old Marlton Pike, Medford, NJ 08055-8750 | Phone: 609-654-6266 • Fax: 609-654-4309 • custserv@infotoday.com