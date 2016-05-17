The Future Scholar Researching and Teaching the Frameworks for Writing and Information Literacy Edited by Randall McClure and James P. Purdy
In The Future Scholar—third in an award-winning series from editors Randall McClure and James P. Purdy—two dozen teachers, librarians, administrators, and writing center professionals share their expertise and insights on successfully utilizing the frameworks for writing and information literacy. The result is an important book for any educator who wants to better understand, evaluate, and teach the literacies critical to equipping our students as effective consumers and producers of information.